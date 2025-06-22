Nava Raipur: Chhattisgarh's Emerging Capital of Progress

Chhattisgarh's Minister OP Choudhary announced that Nava Raipur is becoming one of the finest capital cities in India, highlighting pivotal advances achieved under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's guidance. He attributed significant accomplishments to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's influential role in reaching key milestones for the city's development.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary emphasized significant progress made over the past 18 months. Initiatives such as the introduction of prestigious institutions like the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the National Institute of Electronics and IT are paving the way for Nava Raipur's transformation. Emerging industries in data centers, semiconductors, and textiles are set to boost Chhattisgarh's economy, creating a plethora of job opportunities.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for the National Forensic Science University and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, marking a significant enhancement in Chhattisgarh's criminal justice system. Shah highlighted these developments as groundbreaking for central India, emphasizing the state's Rs 5,000 crore investment ambitions to attract further industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)