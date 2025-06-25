Trump's Bold Stance on Iran: U.S. Ready for Return Strike
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the willingness of the United States to launch another strike if Iran revived its nuclear enrichment program. His definitive 'Sure' highlighted a firm stance on preventing nuclear development in Iran.
In a recent statement, President Donald Trump expressed readiness for another strike against Iran if the country reinstated its nuclear enrichment initiatives.
When questioned about the U.S. response to potential nuclear activities by Iran, Trump replied with a succinct and emphatic, 'Sure,' underscoring the administration's firm approach.
This declaration comes amid ongoing tensions and negotiations surrounding Iran's nuclear capabilities and international agreements.
