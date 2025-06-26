Reliance Industries Soars Beyond Rs 20 Lakh Crore in Market Valuation

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited surged nearly 2% on Thursday, surpassing the esteemed Rs 20 lakh crore market valuation once again. The stock closed at Rs 1,495.20 on the BSE, marking a 1.90% increase, while it topped Rs 1,498.70 during the day—an overall climb of 2.14%.

On the NSE, the stock witnessed a similar ascent, with shares closing at Rs 1,495.30. This positive movement in the stock propelled the company's market valuation by Rs 37,837.9 crore to a robust Rs 20,23,375.31 crore. This surge played a crucial role in bolstering the equity markets, lifting the 30-share BSE Sensex by 1,000.36 points or 1.21% to settle at 83,755.87, and the 50-share NSE Nifty by 304.25 points or 1.21% to reach 25,549.

Reliance Industries, which became the first Indian firm to achieve a Rs 20 lakh crore market cap in February last year, maintains its position as India's most valued company. It stands ahead of major players like HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank. The company's shares have appreciated by 23% this year to date.

