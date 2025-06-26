Prashant Kishor Challenges Caste Politics Narrative in Bihar Elections
Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party chief, argues against the dominant role of caste in Bihar elections, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's success as evidence. He suggests votes are influenced by factors like nationalism, not just caste, and challenges traditional assumptions as the state gears up for assembly elections.
As Bihar prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, has challenged the prevailing notion that caste is the sole determining factor in the state's political dynamics. In an interview with ANI, Kishor emphasized that recent electoral successes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar highlight a more nuanced voter base.
Kishor pointed out that despite common perceptions, the BJP has successfully garnered support under the banner of Modi, which suggests that factors beyond caste, such as nationalism and development, influence voter decisions. He used this perspective to argue that the conventional focus on caste may not fully capture the electorate's motivation.
The strategic adviser also referenced Bihar's political landscape with figures like former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has long benefitted from the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) alliance. Kishor argued that even within these communities, fear and alternative factors play a role in voter behavior beyond caste loyalty. As political alliances gear up for the election, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the official dates.
