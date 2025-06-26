Left Menu

UK Thanks India After F-35B Emergency Landing in Thiruvananthapuram

The UK expressed gratitude to Indian authorities after a British F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales due to weather, the aircraft was diverted for safety. UK engineers are collaborating with Indian counterparts to address the situation.

British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II fighter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The United Kingdom has expressed its gratitude to Indian authorities after a British F-35B fighter jet was compelled to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport nearly two weeks ago, sources said on Thursday. The High Commission acknowledged India's support, stating efforts are underway to repair the jet at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport promptly.

Adverse weather prevented the aircraft from returning to the UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, necessitating a safe diversion to Thiruvananthapuram. While on the ground, the aircraft developed an engineering issue that hindered its departure from the Indian airport. UK engineers, assessing the situation, determined that support from a UK-based team was essential.

Once specialized equipment and engineering teams from the UK arrive, the aircraft will be relocated to a maintenance repair facility. The UK High Commission emphasized collaboration with Indian entities, expressing particular thanks to the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for their significant assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

