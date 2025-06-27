India's Litchi Export Breakthrough: A Sweet Taste of Success

In a groundbreaking move for India's horticultural exports, 1.5 tonnes of litchi have been sent from Punjab to Doha and Dubai. This marks the first time the fruit has been exported from India to these destinations. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an arm of the commerce ministry, confirmed the development on Friday.

To facilitate this export initiative, APEDA collaborated with Punjab's Department of Horticulture and Lullu Group, flagging off a consignment of one tonne of rose-scented litchi from Pathankot, Punjab to Doha on June 23. An additional 0.5 tonne was dispatched to Dubai, further increasing India's presence in international fruit markets.

With Punjab producing 71,490 tonnes of litchi in 2023-24, the state represents 12.39% of India's total litchi production. The government is actively supporting the export of fruits and vegetables, with exports rising by 5.67% to USD 3.87 billion in 2024-25. Litchis, along with cherries and Jamun, are part of India's expanding array of indigenous fruits now available globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)