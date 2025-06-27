Left Menu

India's Litchi Export Breakthrough: A Sweet Taste of Success

India has successfully exported 1.5 tonnes of litchi fruit from Punjab to Doha and Dubai for the first time. Facilitated by APEDA with Punjab's Department of Horticulture and Lullu Group, this marks a significant step in boosting India's horticultural exports, which have seen a 5.67% rise in 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:17 IST
India's Litchi Export Breakthrough: A Sweet Taste of Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move for India's horticultural exports, 1.5 tonnes of litchi have been sent from Punjab to Doha and Dubai. This marks the first time the fruit has been exported from India to these destinations. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an arm of the commerce ministry, confirmed the development on Friday.

To facilitate this export initiative, APEDA collaborated with Punjab's Department of Horticulture and Lullu Group, flagging off a consignment of one tonne of rose-scented litchi from Pathankot, Punjab to Doha on June 23. An additional 0.5 tonne was dispatched to Dubai, further increasing India's presence in international fruit markets.

With Punjab producing 71,490 tonnes of litchi in 2023-24, the state represents 12.39% of India's total litchi production. The government is actively supporting the export of fruits and vegetables, with exports rising by 5.67% to USD 3.87 billion in 2024-25. Litchis, along with cherries and Jamun, are part of India's expanding array of indigenous fruits now available globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025