Madhya Pradesh Police Intensifies Efforts for Women's Safety Awareness

The Madhya Pradesh police have launched an intensified campaign under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana to tackle crimes against women. These efforts include running awareness programs in educational institutions across the state. The police are educating students about women's safety, enlightening them on relevant laws, and explaining procedures for reporting crimes.

In a recent endeavor, a team of women police officers visited Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Bhopal. Additional DCP (Women Crime) Manjulata Khatri underscored the importance of raising awareness among girls about crimes against women and the legal provisions protecting them. She highlighted ongoing communication with students, ensuring they understand and address incidents effectively, know the POCSO Act, and where to lodge complaints.

Commissioner of Police (CP Bhopal) Harinarayanchari Mishra emphasized the sensitivity with which the police handle women's safety issues. He mentioned a dedicated team, led by a DCP rank officer, focuses on women's safety. The team conducts training programs in schools and colleges to educate students about crimes against women, integrating family and school management to ensure a comprehensive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)