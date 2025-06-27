Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Intensifies Efforts for Women's Safety Awareness

Madhya Pradesh police, under DGP Kailash Makwana, have ramped up initiatives to combat crimes against women, focusing on education in schools. Officers are holding awareness sessions about legal provisions, good and bad touch, and the POCSO Act to empower and protect young women in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police Intensifies Efforts for Women's Safety Awareness
Students being made aware about crime against women through short film (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh police have launched an intensified campaign under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana to tackle crimes against women. These efforts include running awareness programs in educational institutions across the state. The police are educating students about women's safety, enlightening them on relevant laws, and explaining procedures for reporting crimes.

In a recent endeavor, a team of women police officers visited Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Bhopal. Additional DCP (Women Crime) Manjulata Khatri underscored the importance of raising awareness among girls about crimes against women and the legal provisions protecting them. She highlighted ongoing communication with students, ensuring they understand and address incidents effectively, know the POCSO Act, and where to lodge complaints.

Commissioner of Police (CP Bhopal) Harinarayanchari Mishra emphasized the sensitivity with which the police handle women's safety issues. He mentioned a dedicated team, led by a DCP rank officer, focuses on women's safety. The team conducts training programs in schools and colleges to educate students about crimes against women, integrating family and school management to ensure a comprehensive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025