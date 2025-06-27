Amit Shah Elevates Libraries and Honors Rath Yatra's Cultural Essence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended the Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET) in Gandhinagar, focusing on the enhancement of libraries. Emphasizing their role in learning, culture, and history, Shah highlighted INFLIBNET's efforts in integrating technology to support children's R&D, and praised the new mobile app 'Sastu Sahitya Vardhak Karyalaya' as beneficial for book enthusiasts.

During his Ahmedabad visit, Shah also participated in religious festivities at the historically significant Jagannath Temple. He marked the occasion of the sacred Rath Yatra by attending the 'mangala aarti' and sharing his profound spiritual reflections via social media. Shah expressed hope for continued blessings from Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

The Minister extended his well-wishes to the nation on the Rath Yatra festival, describing it as a unique blend of faith and devotion. He underscored the festival's importance in promoting cultural heritage and devotion in one's life journey. Shah's message highlighted the inner essence of the festival, calling for the progress and welfare of all.

(With inputs from agencies.)