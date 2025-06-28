Left Menu

Assam Tightens Aadhaar Issuance Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

The Assam government has announced new measures to tighten Aadhaar card issuance, limiting it to District Commissioners. This decision, intended to prevent illegal immigrants from accessing the cards, is part of a broader strategy to secure the state's demographic profile and enhance infrastructure through Mission Basundhara 3.0 initiatives.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has introduced stricter regulations on Aadhaar card issuance as part of its efforts to curb illegal immigration. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that adults will now only be able to obtain Aadhaar cards through District Commissioners (DCs), reflecting the state's commitment to tightening security measures.

Following a cabinet meeting, CM Sarma highlighted this decision as crucial in maintaining Assam's demographic integrity. This move accompanies ongoing initiatives to detect and deport illegal immigrants, including the recent deportation of 20 Bangladeshi nationals. "Very soon, we will implement a decision where Aadhaar cards for adult citizens will be issued only by DCs," Sarma stated.

Additionally, the state cabinet has approved extensive infrastructure investments under Mission Basundhara 3.0, designating land for 942 projects in 11 districts. This includes settlements for nearly 2,000 non-governmental institutions. Other key decisions include amendments to the Moran and Matak Autonomous Council Acts to advance community governance and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

