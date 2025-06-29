In a stark reminder of geopolitical tensions, the Kremlin has reiterated that the more stringent the European sanctions imposed on Russia, the greater the economic backlash Europe will face. Despite being the most sanctioned nation following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russia's economic resilience continues to surprise many.

While Western aims focused on prompting President Putin towards peace, Russia's economy, following a contraction in 2022, has trumped EU growth rates in subsequent years. The European Commission recently outlined plans for fresh sanctions targeting energy revenues and the military sector.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov likened the sanctions to a "double-edged sword," emphasizing that logic, not pressure, could prompt negotiations. Putin highlighted Russia's 4.3% growth in comparison to the eurozone's 0.9%, suggesting that Europe, not Russia, will bear the brunt of the economic fallout.

