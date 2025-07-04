UP: One dead, six injured as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

One person died and six others were injured when a speeding bus rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Fatehabad area, according to an official. The incident occurred on Friday morning.

As per the initial information, the bus driver died on the spot, and the other six passengers injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased has not yet been identified.

The police have registered a case and initiated a further probe to determine the exact cause of the crash. Further investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

Earlier, in another incident, a speeding Audi car hit a motorcycle in the Bhogal area of Delhi, leaving a family injured, including a 1-year-old girl who was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 3:20 AM at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station, reporting that an Audi car had collided with a motorcycle near Bhogal Chowk.

The injured were identified as Parvaiz, aged 29, a resident of Haji Colony in Jamia Nagar, his wife, and their 1-year-old daughter. The family were travelling across Bhogal Chowk when they were hit by an Audi car. All three were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by the police van. Parvaiz and his wife received minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. Their daughter, who had also sustained minor injuries, was kept under observation for a while and later discharged. (ANI)

