Himachal Pradesh reports ₹495.82 crore loss, 43 deaths during the monsoon season so far

Himachal Pradesh has reported cumulative losses of over ₹495 crore and at least 69 deaths since the onset of the monsoon season on June 20. According to the status report issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Friday, the death toll data includes 26 road accident deaths during this period and a total of 43 deaths so far, owing to monsoon fury. The damage includes 55 fully damaged houses, 198 cow sheds, multiple public utilities and departmental assets, such as roads, water schemes, power infrastructure, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities.

Additionally, the loss to public infrastructure alone has been up to ₹287.80 crore, with the Public Works Department (PWD) incurring the highest share. Other sectors that suffered damage include Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV), Power, Health, Education, Fisheries, Rural Development, Urban Development, and Animal Husbandry. The loss to private property amounts to ₹134.32 crore, while damage to agriculture and horticulture has resulted in additional losses of ₹20.38 crore and ₹13.48 crore, respectively.

Mandi district reported 20 deaths, 80 fully damaged houses, and widespread public infrastructure damage across multiple departments. The monetary loss in the district stands at ₹86.78 crore. Kangra district has reported 13 deaths, 52 houses fully damaged, and losses worth ₹84.93 crore.

Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Chamba have also recorded significant infrastructural and private property damage. From January to July 3, this year, a total of 548 people have died in various disasters across Himachal Pradesh, including 132 deaths in June alone, the report states. Additionally, 958 people have been injured so far this year because of landslides, cloudbursts, road accidents, and other calamities.

Of the 69 monsoon-related fatalities, 14 occurred due to cloudbursts, 8 due to flash floods, 7 from drowning, and others from electrocution, landslides, falls, and snake bites. Another 26 deaths were recorded in road accidents during the same period. On July 3 alone, six deaths were reported. One each in Chamba (landslide), Una (electrocution), and Kinnaur (slippage)

The total number of animal and bird deaths this monsoon season stands at 110, with estimated financial losses of ₹3.31 lakh in livestock and poultry. Damage to 497 cow sheds has also been reported. Authorities continue to assess damages and are providing relief. The SEOC has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert as the monsoon season progresses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)