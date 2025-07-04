All power lines to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant down, IAEA says
All the external power lines supplying electricity to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine to help it cool the fuel in its reactors are down, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday.
"Ukraine's ZNPP lost all off-site power at 17:36 today, 9th time during military conflict and first since late 2023," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X, adding that the plant was relying on its emergency diesel generators for power. Its six reactors are all shut down but the plant requires power to its cooling systems for safety.
