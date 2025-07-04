CM Abdullah asks youth to be architects of new J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday said Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of transformation and called upon the youth to lead the change.

Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of transformation -- economically, socially and politically -- and the youth should become active contributors to this change through service, innovation and leadership.

The chief minister was speaking at the sixth convocation of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir here.

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan graced the event as the chief guest.

Lieutenant Governor and SKUAST-Kashmir Chancellor Manoj Sinha also attended the event.

Addressing the graduates, the chief minister, who also serves as the pro-chancellor of the university, called upon the youth to be architects of a new Jammu and Kashmir.

''Help us shape this new story, not through slogans, but through service. Not through entitlement, but through excellence. As you rise, let others rise with you. Whether you go to Bengaluru or Berlin, carry J&K in your heart,'' he said.

Abdullah reminded the graduates that they were stepping into the world not just with degrees, but as carriers of hope, resilience and responsibility.

''If you have an idea, we'll fund it. If you have a plan, we'll partner with you. If you have the courage, we will support you. Today the world needs not just your knowledge, but your compassion, your courage and your character,'' he said.

The chief minister urged the graduates to go beyond seeking jobs and create them instead, especially in agriculture and allied sectors.

''Build agri-startups, consult farmer groups, privatize extension services. You are uniquely trained to bridge science and society. Stay rooted in your soil,'' he advised.

Encouraging innovation in agriculture, Abdullah asked, ''Can you double the income of our small farmers? Can you design solutions for climate-smart agriculture? Can you build agri-enterprises that generate rural jobs? If yes, then know this that you will never walk alone. The government of Jammu and Kashmir will stand firmly with you.'' Using the metaphor of a seed, he asked students to grow with a purpose.

''A seed faces darkness and resistance. Yet it grows into a tree that offers shade, fruit and shelter. Plant yourself in the right place. Water your dreams with effort. The world will benefit from your growth,'' he said.

The chief minister praised SKUAST-Kashmir for its pioneering work in temperate horticulture, sustainable mountain agriculture, organic farming and livestock research.

''This university has not only produced scholars, but also field-level innovators who are solving real problems faced by farmers,'' he said.

Calling agriculture the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy and the cultural soul of its people, Abdullah emphasized the sector's role in shaping the Union Territory's identity.

''Over 70 per cent of our population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. It is not merely an occupation, it defines our way of life,'' he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the urgent need to adapt agriculture to modern challenges.

''The agriculture of yesterday cannot feed the aspirations of tomorrow,'' Abdullah said.

''Climate change, land degradation and market uncertainties demand innovative, tech-driven solutions,'' he added.

The chief minister expressed pride that a majority of gold medals this year were awarded to girl students.

''To the daughters of this land, you are scripting a golden future with your brilliance. May you continue to shine and inspire,'' he said, congratulating both students and their families for the ''sacrifices and support''.

Abdullah congratulated all graduates, awardees and faculty, expressing confidence that Jammu and Kashmir's youth would lead the region towards a future that is scientific, sustainable and dignified.

