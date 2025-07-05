One held for stocking banned tobacco products

Police arrested a 48-year-old shopkeeper from Panvel in Raigad district for allegedly storing banned tobacco products and seized the illegal stock priced over Rs 2 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

He stated that police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials found the banned products stocked in the accused Ramsingh Tevda's shop on July 4. He was booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and FDA rules.

Police seized a variety of prohibited items, including multiple brands of pan masala and chewing tobacco, valued at Rs 2.01 lakh.

