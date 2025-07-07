Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Puri for Sacred 'Adhara Panna' Ritual During Rath Yatra

Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri to witness the 'Adhara Panna' ritual, a significant event during the Rath Yatra. The sacred offering, made in earthen pots resembling the deities' faces, is exclusive to Lord Jagannath and his siblings, marking a poignant moment in the festival's celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:31 IST
Devotees Flock to Puri for Sacred 'Adhara Panna' Ritual During Rath Yatra
Devotees attending Jagannath Yatra Rituals. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the coastal town of Puri, throngs of devotees gathered on Sunday to witness the revered 'Adhara Panna' ritual. This sacred ceremony saw Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, being presented with a unique drink on their chariots, marking a focal point in the Rath Yatra festivities.

The 'Adhara Panna' ritual involves an offering crafted from milk, sugar, and other sacred ingredients served in earthen pots designed to resemble the mouths of the deities. According to Madhav Chandra Puja Panda, the ritual follows other daily activities and is an exclusive offering for the deities, with the pots subsequently broken on the chariots.

Devotees shared their experiences, with one from Madhya Pradesh describing Lord Jagannath as resembling a groom, stressing the sacred invitation to darshan. Underlining the event's significance, BJP MP Sambit Patra emphasized the community spirit, noting extensive arrangements made by the local governance for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025