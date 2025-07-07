Devotees Flock to Puri for Sacred 'Adhara Panna' Ritual During Rath Yatra
Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri to witness the 'Adhara Panna' ritual, a significant event during the Rath Yatra. The sacred offering, made in earthen pots resembling the deities' faces, is exclusive to Lord Jagannath and his siblings, marking a poignant moment in the festival's celebrations.
In the coastal town of Puri, throngs of devotees gathered on Sunday to witness the revered 'Adhara Panna' ritual. This sacred ceremony saw Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, being presented with a unique drink on their chariots, marking a focal point in the Rath Yatra festivities.
The 'Adhara Panna' ritual involves an offering crafted from milk, sugar, and other sacred ingredients served in earthen pots designed to resemble the mouths of the deities. According to Madhav Chandra Puja Panda, the ritual follows other daily activities and is an exclusive offering for the deities, with the pots subsequently broken on the chariots.
Devotees shared their experiences, with one from Madhya Pradesh describing Lord Jagannath as resembling a groom, stressing the sacred invitation to darshan. Underlining the event's significance, BJP MP Sambit Patra emphasized the community spirit, noting extensive arrangements made by the local governance for visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
