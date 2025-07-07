Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Gogi Gang Members Nabbed in Rohini Shooting Case

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two Gogi Gang members and apprehended a minor linked to a firing incident in Rohini. Those arrested were found with illegal arms and motorcycles used during the crime. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:07 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Gogi Gang Members Nabbed in Rohini Shooting Case
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested two alleged members of the infamous Gogi Gang and detained a minor in connection with a recent shooting incident in Rohini.

Authorities identified the accused as Umesh Sharma, aged 21, and Sunil, also known as Sunny, aged 22, and a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). The trio was linked to a firing incident on June 9 in Rohini's Sector 16, under K.N. Katju Marg police station's jurisdiction. Several rounds were fired at parked vehicles to allegedly intimidate locals, according to police officials.

The crackdown started on June 13 when a Trans Yamuna Range team, acting on intelligence, laid a trap at Tikri Khurd village road, apprehending Sharma with a semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges. During interrogation, Sharma confessed to the attack with associate Chirag alias Kala, Sunny, and the minor. Subsequent operations led to Sunny's arrest in Narela's Kalam Chowk area on June 27, seizing another handgun and cartridges. Police investigations are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025