Delhi Police Crackdown: Gogi Gang Members Nabbed in Rohini Shooting Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested two alleged members of the infamous Gogi Gang and detained a minor in connection with a recent shooting incident in Rohini.

Authorities identified the accused as Umesh Sharma, aged 21, and Sunil, also known as Sunny, aged 22, and a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). The trio was linked to a firing incident on June 9 in Rohini's Sector 16, under K.N. Katju Marg police station's jurisdiction. Several rounds were fired at parked vehicles to allegedly intimidate locals, according to police officials.

The crackdown started on June 13 when a Trans Yamuna Range team, acting on intelligence, laid a trap at Tikri Khurd village road, apprehending Sharma with a semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges. During interrogation, Sharma confessed to the attack with associate Chirag alias Kala, Sunny, and the minor. Subsequent operations led to Sunny's arrest in Narela's Kalam Chowk area on June 27, seizing another handgun and cartridges. Police investigations are still ongoing.

