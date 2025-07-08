Left Menu

Tata Power-DDL and IIMK Join Forces to Power Up Solar Skills

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) has teamed up with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode to enhance skills in the solar energy sector. They signed a memorandum of understanding to develop training and research programs catering to power distribution professionals, aiming to foster leadership and excellence in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:46 IST
Tata Power-DDL and IIMK Join Forces to Power Up Solar Skills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) has embarked on a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) to enhance professional skills in the solar energy sector.

A recent memorandum of understanding was signed by key figures from both institutions, aiming to create and implement domain-specific training and research programs.

This partnership focuses on developing leadership and functional excellence, with initiatives including industry-academic workshops, international study tours, and customized training for professionals in the power distribution sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025