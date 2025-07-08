Tata Power-DDL and IIMK Join Forces to Power Up Solar Skills

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) has embarked on a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) to enhance professional skills in the solar energy sector.

A recent memorandum of understanding was signed by key figures from both institutions, aiming to create and implement domain-specific training and research programs.

This partnership focuses on developing leadership and functional excellence, with initiatives including industry-academic workshops, international study tours, and customized training for professionals in the power distribution sector.

