Jairam Thakur Demands Urgent Action in Flood-Ravaged Seraj

Opposition leader Jairam Thakur visits flood-hit Deji village, highlighting missing residents and extensive destruction. He criticizes the slow administrative response and calls for urgent relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur (Photo: Office of Jai Ram Thakur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Floods, triggered by relentless rain, devastated Deji village in the Seraj Assembly Constituency. Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur reported 11 missing villagers on his visit, emphasizing the absence of adequate government response.

Thakur described the stark contrast from past visits, noting the now-unsafe roads and complete destruction of homes and land. The suffering of the community, marred by loss and grief, deeply impacted him.

Despite some ongoing rescue efforts, Thakur insists on escalating relief operations. He stressed the need for immediate government intervention to address the profound devastation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

