Jairam Thakur Demands Urgent Action in Flood-Ravaged Seraj
Opposition leader Jairam Thakur visits flood-hit Deji village, highlighting missing residents and extensive destruction. He criticizes the slow administrative response and calls for urgent relief efforts.
Floods, triggered by relentless rain, devastated Deji village in the Seraj Assembly Constituency. Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur reported 11 missing villagers on his visit, emphasizing the absence of adequate government response.
Thakur described the stark contrast from past visits, noting the now-unsafe roads and complete destruction of homes and land. The suffering of the community, marred by loss and grief, deeply impacted him.
Despite some ongoing rescue efforts, Thakur insists on escalating relief operations. He stressed the need for immediate government intervention to address the profound devastation in the region.
