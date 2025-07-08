Maharashtra's Innovative Plan: Turning Forest Edges into Perfume Profits
The Maharashtra government is considering acquiring land next to forests to pay farmers for wildlife damage to crops. The Forest Minister, Ganesh Naik, proposed Rs 50,000 annual rent per acre. Additionally, cultivating palmarosa grass, used in perfumes and not eaten by wildlife, is under review.
The Maharashtra government is exploring an initiative to acquire land adjoining forests and compensate farmers with Rs 50,000 per acre annually for crop damage caused by wildlife. The proposal, put forth by Forests Minister Ganesh Naik, comes as the state's wildlife population experiences a surge, impacting farming communities.
Despite efforts like solar fencing, crops continue to suffer damage from wild animals including boars, gaurs, and elephants. In response, Naik suggested the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) could partner with solar companies to enhance land protection measures.
Furthermore, Naik highlighted the potential of cultivating palmarosa grass, which is not consumed by wildlife and is valuable for perfumery. This initiative could allow farmers to fetch Rs 10,000 per litre of palmarosa liquid, with FDCM potentially collaborating with perfume manufacturers to boost rural incomes.
