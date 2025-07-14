Orphaned by Tragedy: Neetika’s New Beginning
Ten-month-old Neetika, who lost her parents in Mandi district's devastating cloudburst, will be raised by her aunt Kirna Devi. While relatives rally around and support pours in from across the globe, Neetika's future is ensured with special provisions for her education and well-being.
In a turn of tragic events, ten-month-old Neetika lost her parents following a devastating cloudburst in Mandi district. As the village grapples with the aftermath, her father's sister, Kirna Devi, will now care for her in a nurturing environment, promising a new chapter for the orphaned child.
The family tragedy unfolded on the night of June 30, as Neetika's parents attempted to shield their home from the flash floods, only to meet a misfortunate fate. With a massive search operation locking into place for the missing, villagers like Neetika's cousin Balwant have been pivotal in addressing the infant's immediate needs.
Support for Neetika has emerged from near and far, leading to the creation of educational funds and potential enrollment in prestigious institutions. High-profile figures have visited the child, pledging government assistance for her upbringing, as the community and authorities work tirelessly to aid all those impacted by the natural calamity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
