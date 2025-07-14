Left Menu

Odisha Student's Battle: Justice Ignites Tragedy

A 20-year-old college student in Odisha set herself on fire due to alleged institutional failure in addressing her sexual harassment complaint, leaving her critically injured. Faculty arrests, community prayers, and governmental probes follow as medical teams fight for her survival amidst unstable health conditions due to extensive burns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old college student from Odisha remains in critical condition after setting herself on fire. The incident occurred following her allegations of sexual harassment against a teacher and the institution's alleged inaction.

Medical staff at AIIMS Bhubaneswar report no improvement in her condition since admission. Her organs were significantly impacted, with a staggering 95% of her body burned. She is under intensive care and receiving treatment from experts.

Officials arrested the accused teacher and a probe into the incident is underway. Community support is strong, with public prayers and government discussions on possible critical care measures, including airlifting, to aid her recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

