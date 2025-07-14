Odisha Student's Battle: Justice Ignites Tragedy

A 20-year-old college student from Odisha remains in critical condition after setting herself on fire. The incident occurred following her allegations of sexual harassment against a teacher and the institution's alleged inaction.

Medical staff at AIIMS Bhubaneswar report no improvement in her condition since admission. Her organs were significantly impacted, with a staggering 95% of her body burned. She is under intensive care and receiving treatment from experts.

Officials arrested the accused teacher and a probe into the incident is underway. Community support is strong, with public prayers and government discussions on possible critical care measures, including airlifting, to aid her recovery.

