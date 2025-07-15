DRI Mumbai Uncovers Cocaine Hidden in Candy Boxes at Airport

Mumbai's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle Rs 62.6 crore worth of cocaine into India, hidden inside candy boxes. The operation targeted a female passenger arriving from Doha at Mumbai International Airport, based on precise intelligence inputs.

Upon her arrival on July 14, DRI officials intercepted the suspect, leading to a detailed search of her luggage. Investigators uncovered six Oreo and three chocolate boxes, each containing a suspicious white powder wrapped in capsules. Field tests confirmed the substance as cocaine, totaling 6,261 grams in weight.

The individual was arrested, with further investigations underway. Notably, this marks DRI's second major drug seizure in recent weeks, following a previous arrest of a male passenger with 1,139 grams of cocaine hidden in his stomach. The DRI continues its relentless efforts to dismantle drug trafficking operations nationwide. (ANI)

