Rising Crime Wave: Back-to-Back Shootings Spark Concerns in India

In a tragic incident early Tuesday, Chandu Naik was gunned down by unidentified assailants during his morning walk in Shalivahana Nagar, Hyderabad. The Malakpet Police are investigating the case, as Naik's body was transported to Osmania General Hospital.

Separately, in Patna, unknown gunmen fatally shot lawyer Jitendra Mahato, sparking outcry over escalating crime. This follows recent murders of a businessman and a BJP leader. Patna authorities recovered bullet shells and are reviewing CCTV footage in pursuit of the perpetrators.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary insists there is no organized crime in Bihar, attributing murders to personal disputes. However, public anxiety persists as authorities strive to maintain order amidst growing criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)