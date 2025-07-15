Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Man's Epic 7,000 km Pilgrimage to Amarnath

Harnam Prasad, a devotee from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, is on a 111-day, 7,000 km pilgrimage carrying a 17 kg Kanwar to the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. His journey symbolizes devotion and a wish for India's prosperity as a Hindu nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:34 IST
Harnam Prasad, pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of devotion, Harnam Prasad from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri has embarked on a colossal 7,000-kilometer pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir. For 111 days, Prasad has journeyed, carrying a 17 kg Kanwar on his shoulder, symbolizing his unyielding faith.

Prasad's journey commenced in Lakhimpur Kheri, offering prayers at notable shrines including the Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga in Tamil Nadu and the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Traversing through Mathura, Vrindavan, and various other sites, he reached Pahalgam, filled with spiritual zeal. "This pilgrimage is my offering to Lord Shiva and an expression of my hope for a prosperous Hindu nation," Prasad passionately told ANI.

His journey through India included a special mid-way ritual in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where he lifted the Kanwar, stretching his trek for an additional 1,700 km. Prasad's quest aims to culminate in the 'abhishek' of Lord Shiva and Nandi Maharaj with sacred waters. Amidst his perseverance, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha estimates that over 2 lakh devotees have embarked on this devotional journey to the Amarnath shrine this year, an experience he described as "sacred and transformative."

