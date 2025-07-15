The OBCs Uprising: Forging a Path to Social Justice

Left Menu

'The OBCs Uprising: A New Narrative on Social Justice and Political Representation' is a newly released book co-authored by P. Narahari and Pruthviraj Singh. It provides an in-depth look at the challenges and historical context of the Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) in India, advocating for political representation and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A compelling new book titled 'The OBCs Uprising: A New Narrative on Social Justice and Political Representation' has hit the shelves, authored by P. Narahari, IAS, and High Court advocate Pruthviraj Singh. The work, emerging from half a decade of research, champions the cause of India's Other Backwards Classes (OBCs), emphasizing the need for enhanced social justice and political representation.

Upon its recent release, the book has been met with a significant reader response, boasting sales of approximately 3,500 copies in Telugu. With plans for broader distribution in English, 'The OBCs Uprising' delves into nine comprehensive chapters, examining impactful colonial policies, reservation politics' evolution, and crucial legal verdicts.

The book features the critically detailed 'OBC Manifesto,' proposing actionable items for community representation and economic upliftment. Launched by the progressive platform Mahagatha, the book arrives as a potent tool for advocacy, aimed at reshaping narratives and aspiring for transformative changes in the social fabric of India.

