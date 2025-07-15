Left Menu

Delhi: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Union Health Minister JP Nadda to discuss healthcare in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday for a courtesy visit to discuss significant enhancements to the state's emergency healthcare services and ongoing medical education projects.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday for a courtesy visit to discuss significant enhancements to the state's emergency healthcare services and ongoing medical education projects. According to a press release, during the meeting, CM Dhami requested an expansion of the AIIMS Rishikesh-operated air ambulance service, along with the provision of an additional helicopter dedicated to emergency operations in Uttarakhand's difficult and remote mountainous regions.

He also urged the Centre to increase the per-family central contribution under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from Rs 1,052 to Rs 1,500 for SECC beneficiaries and expressed gratitude for the participation of AIIMS specialists in the Char Dham Yatra, suggesting that travel duty be included in travel residencies for postgraduate medical residents. Chief Minister Dhami further highlighted the rapid construction of two new medical colleges - Jagjivan Ram Medical College in Pithoragarh and Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Medical College in Rudrapur, and requested the Union to approve their academic launch for the 2026-27 academic session. He also sought expedited permissions for the Tehri Medical College, which is being developed in collaboration with THDC, the press release stated.

Additionally, he appealed for immediate central assistance to establish a modern trauma centre at Srinagar Medical College, emphasising its vital role in serving local communities, pilgrims of the Char Dham Yatra, and tourists in the surrounding Himalayan area. Union Minister JP Nadda assured CM Dhami of the Union Government's full cooperation in all requested initiatives.

According to the release, this meeting highlights the collaborative efforts between the Centre and Uttarakhand to strengthen health infrastructure, enhance emergency care in remote and pilgrimage-heavy areas, and support the state's ongoing expansion of medical education. (ANI)

