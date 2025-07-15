CBI Nabs Railway Engineers and Contractors in Varanasi Bribery Bust

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended five individuals, including key railway officials and two private company employees, as part of a corruption probe concerning the Gati Shakti Project in Varanasi. The arrests were announced in a CBI press release on Tuesday.

According to the statement, those detained include the Deputy Chief Engineer from the Gati Sakti Unit, Northern Railway in Lucknow, along with a Senior Selection Engineer and an Officer Superintendent from Northern Railway's Lucknow branch. The investigation revealed that a private company, contracted for work under the Gati Shakti Project at Bhadhoi, Varanasi, was involved in the bribery scheme.

The probe uncovered that the Dy Chief Engineer accepted a total of Rs 2.50 lakh as an undue advantage from a private company employee, who had previously delivered Rs 80,000 to the Officer Superintendent. The arrests underline growing concerns of graft within the Northern Railway infrastructure projects.

