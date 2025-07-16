Left Menu

Power Moves: Siby Mining & NIRM Join Forces for Revolutionary Blasting Solutions

Siby Mining and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has teamed with the National Institute of Rock Mechanics to advance blasting technologies for mining and infrastructure. The collaboration aims to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability in these sectors. Their joint efforts will address complex challenges and enhance India's national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:27 IST
Power Moves: Siby Mining & NIRM Join Forces for Revolutionary Blasting Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for the mining and infrastructure sectors, Siby Mining and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) to enhance controlled blasting technologies across India. The collaboration was formalized with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by representatives of both organizations.

This strategic alliance seeks to leverage the technical expertise of both entities to develop safe and innovative blasting solutions. The focus is on critical projects nationwide, aiming to unlock inaccessible resources and improve productivity in mining operations. Siby Mining, known for its controlled blasting expertise, will work closely with NIRM's research-oriented approach to tackle complex geological challenges.

The partnership is already underway at the Chitravati Pumped Storage Project and has a track record of success with past collaborations, including work at the NPCIL Nuclear Power Plant. Both parties are optimistic about the potential impact on India's national development, emphasizing safety, efficiency, and sustainability in their shared efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025