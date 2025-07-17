Drone Strikes Disrupt Oil Production in Iraqi Kurdistan
Drone attacks have targeted oil fields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, causing temporary suspension of operations but no injuries. Authorities in the Kurdish region blame the attacks on attempts to destabilize their economy. The central government in Baghdad denies allegations against the Popular Mobilization Forces.
Drones have recently targeted oil fields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, leading to increased tensions between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdish authorities. The latest series of attacks have temporarily stalled operations at several oil facilities.
The Kurdish region's anti-terrorism department reported that drones damaged an oil field in Zakho, though fortunately no injuries were caused. DNO ASA, the Norwegian company operating the field, confirmed a temporary suspension of operations after explosions affected equipment at Tawke and Peshkabir.
Another strike targeted the Baadre oil field in Dohuk province. The Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources claims these attacks aim to destabilize the Kurdish economy and threaten the energy sector's civilian workforce. An accusation against the Popular Mobilization Forces has been made, but the Iraqi army denies these claims due to lack of evidence.
