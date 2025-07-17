Nellore Prison Break: Convict's Escape Sparks Hunt and Political Uproar
A prisoner escaped from Nellore Central Jail, prompting a manhunt and political criticism. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy criticized the current government for alleged corruption. Police are investigating how the escape occurred, while urging the public to aid in recapturing the prisoner, Indla Suresh.
- Country:
- India
A convicted prisoner managed to escape from Nellore Central Jail in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, leading to a major search operation by law enforcement. The escape of Indla Suresh from a maximum-security facility has raised questions about the security measures in place at the prison.
Authorities have registered a case and initiated efforts to locate and detain the fugitive, urging citizens to report any sightings or information to the nearest police station. Police have assured the confidentiality of any information provided by the public. The incident has triggered a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.
In a related political development, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, criticized the state's law enforcement agencies, accusing them of widespread corruption and misuse of power. He highlighted concerns about unauthorized operations, claiming law enforcers allowed illegal activities to flourish. This follows another incident under investigation where a college student in Nellore was found dead under suspicious circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
