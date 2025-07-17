Left Menu

Nellore Prison Break: Convict's Escape Sparks Hunt and Political Uproar

A prisoner escaped from Nellore Central Jail, prompting a manhunt and political criticism. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy criticized the current government for alleged corruption. Police are investigating how the escape occurred, while urging the public to aid in recapturing the prisoner, Indla Suresh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:45 IST
Nellore Prison Break: Convict's Escape Sparks Hunt and Political Uproar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A convicted prisoner managed to escape from Nellore Central Jail in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, leading to a major search operation by law enforcement. The escape of Indla Suresh from a maximum-security facility has raised questions about the security measures in place at the prison.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated efforts to locate and detain the fugitive, urging citizens to report any sightings or information to the nearest police station. Police have assured the confidentiality of any information provided by the public. The incident has triggered a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

In a related political development, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, criticized the state's law enforcement agencies, accusing them of widespread corruption and misuse of power. He highlighted concerns about unauthorized operations, claiming law enforcers allowed illegal activities to flourish. This follows another incident under investigation where a college student in Nellore was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025