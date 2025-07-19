Left Menu

Shimla Residents Struggle in Wake of Building Collapse

Over three weeks since a building collapse near Shimla, affected families face uncertainty and lack necessary aid. Despite visits from top officials, promises of compensation and safety measures remain unfulfilled. The tragedy emphasizes the region's vulnerability to infrastructure damage from ongoing monsoon rains and construction projects.

Bhattakufar Families waiting for government aid (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 20 days post the building collapse at Bhattakufar, on Shimla's outskirts, affected residents grapple with uncertainty. Despite vacating six buildings following the June 30 incident, families assert they've received neither compensation nor logistical support, even after high-profile visits, including the Chief Minister.

Resident Jayant, living in a declared 'unsafe' house, told ANI about the dire situation. "The collapse occurred at 8:30 AM on June 30th. My family was at home when it happened, causing cracks in our house. We've since been living in a rented room with six people. The SDM marked five houses as dangerous, but assistance remains absent," he said.

Promises from the Chief Minister, including rent assistance and talks with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding compensation, remain unfulfilled. Jayant attributed the issue to highway widening by NHAI destabilizing nearby slopes. Despite reports and an FIR, residents request either NHAI acquisition or permanent rehab for safety.

Rain-related incidents have claimed 119 lives in Himachal since June 20, with 70 deaths from landslides, cloudbursts, or building collapses. Road accidents accounted for 49 fatalities, with infrastructure damage exacerbated by the monsoon, causing ₹1,234.98 crore in losses. Amid blocked roads and utility disruptions, 293 homes were destroyed and 91 partially damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

