Tragedy in Odisha: Youth Ablaze Sparks Political Turmoil
A 15-year-old girl in Odisha was set on fire by unidentified individuals near Bhargavi river. With severe burns, she is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Political tensions rose as BJP, BJD, and Congress clashed over the incident, citing governance failures amid rising violence against women in the state.
- Country:
- India
A horrific incident occurred in Odisha's Puri district, where a 15-year-old girl sustained severe burns after being set ablaze by unidentified assailants. She battles for life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where a specialized team of doctors oversees her care.
The attack, which unfolded near the Bhargavi river while she was returning from a friend's house, has ignited a political storm, with leaders from BJP, BJD, and Congress exchanging accusations and calls for improved governance.
Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects, bolstered security at AIIMS, and are investigating the use of an inflammable substance in the crime. Officials, including Odisha's Chief Minister, emphasize swift action and support for the victim's family amid growing concerns over women's safety in the region.
