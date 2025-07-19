Left Menu

Tragedy in Odisha: Youth Ablaze Sparks Political Turmoil

A 15-year-old girl in Odisha was set on fire by unidentified individuals near Bhargavi river. With severe burns, she is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Political tensions rose as BJP, BJD, and Congress clashed over the incident, citing governance failures amid rising violence against women in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:53 IST
Tragedy in Odisha: Youth Ablaze Sparks Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific incident occurred in Odisha's Puri district, where a 15-year-old girl sustained severe burns after being set ablaze by unidentified assailants. She battles for life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where a specialized team of doctors oversees her care.

The attack, which unfolded near the Bhargavi river while she was returning from a friend's house, has ignited a political storm, with leaders from BJP, BJD, and Congress exchanging accusations and calls for improved governance.

Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects, bolstered security at AIIMS, and are investigating the use of an inflammable substance in the crime. Officials, including Odisha's Chief Minister, emphasize swift action and support for the victim's family amid growing concerns over women's safety in the region.

TRENDING

1
Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

 India
2
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
3
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025