AAP Councillor Arrested in Delhi Police Gambling Raid

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police has apprehended an AAP Councillor identified as Joginder Singh, alias Bunty, alongside six associates. The arrests came during a high-stakes gambling raid conducted in Delhi's Swroop Nagar area.

The law enforcement officers initiated a raid at Aggarwal Associates, strategically positioned on Main Kadipur Road, opposite Gaushala, Kadipur Village. The operation, executed around 8:40 PM on a Saturday, culminated in the capture of seven individuals, including a woman, engaged in illegal card gambling activities.

Among the seized items were Rs 4,35,550 in cash and two decks of playing cards. Notably, one suspect, Dilshad Khan, managed to escape the scene. This operation was meticulously documented through videography by police in compliance with standard procedures. The case advances under Section 3/4 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, with investigations progressing.