Drone Triumph: Andhra's Role in India's Defense

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister commended the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for a successful missile trial. The UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) was tested in Kurnool, highlighting the state's contribution to India's defense growth. This achievement aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Amaravati | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:31 IST
In a significant advancement for India's defense sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted flight trials of a drone-launched missile in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. Applauding the achievement, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the state is proud to be part of India's growth in defense capabilities.

The sophisticated UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) was trialed at the National Open Area Range (NOAR), marking a pivotal moment for the state's role in national defense innovation. In a social media post, Naidu expressed pride in the project's success and its alignment with India's self-reliance initiative, Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this achievement, the Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to fostering advancements that strengthen India's defense capabilities and support national goals.

