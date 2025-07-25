Drone Triumph: Andhra's Role in India's Defense

In a significant advancement for India's defense sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted flight trials of a drone-launched missile in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. Applauding the achievement, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the state is proud to be part of India's growth in defense capabilities.

The sophisticated UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) was trialed at the National Open Area Range (NOAR), marking a pivotal moment for the state's role in national defense innovation. In a social media post, Naidu expressed pride in the project's success and its alignment with India's self-reliance initiative, Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this achievement, the Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to fostering advancements that strengthen India's defense capabilities and support national goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)