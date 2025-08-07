Left Menu

Switzerland Struggles with Trump's 'Insanely High' Tariffs

Switzerland is grappling with a 39% import tariff imposed by the U.S. on Swiss goods, which threatens significant economic impact. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter is continuing negotiations despite failed attempts to reduce the levy, which does not cover pharmaceutical exports. Industry leaders fear the tariffs will severely damage export businesses.

Updated: 07-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland faces a daunting economic challenge as the U.S. imposes a steep 39% import tariff on Swiss goods, a move confirmed by Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter on Thursday. The tariff took effect after negotiations with the U.S. failed to yield a more favorable outcome.

The tariff threatens to severely impact Switzerland's export-driven economy, affecting industries ranging from high-end watches to cheeses. Pharmaceuticals, sectors not impacted by the new tariff rate, remain Switzerland's largest export to the U.S., valued at $35 billion last year.

Despite the setback, Swiss officials remain determined to continue discussions, hoping to negotiate a more favorable rate. Industry leaders have expressed alarm over the potential economic damage, urging for persistent diplomatic efforts to protect the country's vital export markets.

