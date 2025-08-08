The Puppet Technique: Ensuring Vulture Survival at Prague Zoo
Zookeepers at Prague Zoo use hand puppets resembling adult vultures to feed baby vultures, preventing human imprinting. This technique ensures chicks identify with their species, aiding future breeding efforts. Similar methods at the zoo include the successful rearing of rhinoceros hornbills and Javan green magpies.
In an innovative technique at Prague Zoo, zookeepers have resorted to using hand puppets designed to mimic adult vultures for feeding baby vultures. The approach aims to prevent the birds from imprinting on humans, thus safeguarding their future breeding potential. The specially designed puppets help chicks identify with their species.
"Raising these birds in direct contact with humans could lead to imprinting issues, affecting their ability to breed later," remarked Antonin Vaidl, the curator of bird breeding at Prague Zoo. Human imprinting poses significant risks as it can hinder a chick's ability to form relationships with potential mates as an adult.
The puppet technique has been previously employed with great success at the zoo for various other bird species, including the rhinoceros hornbill and the Javan green magpie. Prague Zoo is amongst the few European zoos dedicated to the conservation and breeding of the lesser yellow-headed vulture, also referred to as the savannah vulture.
