Left Menu

The Puppet Technique: Ensuring Vulture Survival at Prague Zoo

Zookeepers at Prague Zoo use hand puppets resembling adult vultures to feed baby vultures, preventing human imprinting. This technique ensures chicks identify with their species, aiding future breeding efforts. Similar methods at the zoo include the successful rearing of rhinoceros hornbills and Javan green magpies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:23 IST
The Puppet Technique: Ensuring Vulture Survival at Prague Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

In an innovative technique at Prague Zoo, zookeepers have resorted to using hand puppets designed to mimic adult vultures for feeding baby vultures. The approach aims to prevent the birds from imprinting on humans, thus safeguarding their future breeding potential. The specially designed puppets help chicks identify with their species.

"Raising these birds in direct contact with humans could lead to imprinting issues, affecting their ability to breed later," remarked Antonin Vaidl, the curator of bird breeding at Prague Zoo. Human imprinting poses significant risks as it can hinder a chick's ability to form relationships with potential mates as an adult.

The puppet technique has been previously employed with great success at the zoo for various other bird species, including the rhinoceros hornbill and the Javan green magpie. Prague Zoo is amongst the few European zoos dedicated to the conservation and breeding of the lesser yellow-headed vulture, also referred to as the savannah vulture.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025