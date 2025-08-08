Left Menu

Women's Safety Intensified: Rahatkar's Call to Action in Meghalaya

Vijaya Rahatkar, National Commission for Women chairperson, highlighted rising single motherhood, HIV, and domestic violence in Meghalaya. She urged police to establish women help desks and anti-human trafficking units. Rahatkar emphasized legal support, gender sensitization, and cybercrime integration to enhance women's safety and benefits from government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:13 IST
Women's Safety Intensified: Rahatkar's Call to Action in Meghalaya
Vijaya Rahatkar
  • Country:
  • India

Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of the National Commission for Women, voiced her concern on Friday regarding the alarming rise of single mothers, the surge in HIV cases among women, and domestic violence incidents in Meghalaya.

During a review meeting with the chief secretary and senior police officers, including the Director General of Police (DGP), Rahatkar directed the Meghalaya Police to establish women help desks at all over 70 police stations. She also called for the creation of anti-human trafficking units in each district to strengthen efforts against crimes targeting women.

Rahatkar stressed the importance of enhanced gender sensitization, robust legal aid, and improved cybercrime support, integrating the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) to better protect women and ensure they benefit from governmental initiatives.

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025