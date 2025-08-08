Women's Safety Intensified: Rahatkar's Call to Action in Meghalaya
Vijaya Rahatkar, National Commission for Women chairperson, highlighted rising single motherhood, HIV, and domestic violence in Meghalaya. She urged police to establish women help desks and anti-human trafficking units. Rahatkar emphasized legal support, gender sensitization, and cybercrime integration to enhance women's safety and benefits from government schemes.
- Country:
- India
Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of the National Commission for Women, voiced her concern on Friday regarding the alarming rise of single mothers, the surge in HIV cases among women, and domestic violence incidents in Meghalaya.
During a review meeting with the chief secretary and senior police officers, including the Director General of Police (DGP), Rahatkar directed the Meghalaya Police to establish women help desks at all over 70 police stations. She also called for the creation of anti-human trafficking units in each district to strengthen efforts against crimes targeting women.
Rahatkar stressed the importance of enhanced gender sensitization, robust legal aid, and improved cybercrime support, integrating the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) to better protect women and ensure they benefit from governmental initiatives.
ALSO READ
Meghalaya Mulls Mandatory Pre-Marital HIV/AIDS Testing Amid Rising Cases
Indian Golf Premier League unveil three new Icon stars as Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Ghei, SSP Chawrasia sign on
HIV-infected girl alleges rape, forced abortion at Latur children's home; 6 booked
HIV-infected girl alleges rape, forced abortion at Latur children's home; 4 arrested
Shiv Sena-UBT demands end of dual power system, rule of L-G in J&K