Women's Safety Intensified: Rahatkar's Call to Action in Meghalaya

Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of the National Commission for Women, voiced her concern on Friday regarding the alarming rise of single mothers, the surge in HIV cases among women, and domestic violence incidents in Meghalaya.

During a review meeting with the chief secretary and senior police officers, including the Director General of Police (DGP), Rahatkar directed the Meghalaya Police to establish women help desks at all over 70 police stations. She also called for the creation of anti-human trafficking units in each district to strengthen efforts against crimes targeting women.

Rahatkar stressed the importance of enhanced gender sensitization, robust legal aid, and improved cybercrime support, integrating the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) to better protect women and ensure they benefit from governmental initiatives.