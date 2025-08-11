Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: Mobilizing Global Support Against Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy spoke to India's Modi and Saudi Arabia's Prince Salman to gather support for Ukraine. He aims to strengthen Ukraine's position in peace talks amid potential U.S.-Russia negotiations. Zelenskiy emphasizes limiting Russian oil exports and maintaining pressure on Russia to end its aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:35 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is ramping up diplomatic efforts by engaging with leaders from India and Saudi Arabia. Zelenskiy seeks to broaden support for Kyiv beyond Europe as leaders prepare for pivotal discussions involving Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During discussions on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Zelenskiy focused on reinforcing Ukraine's position with regards to the peace process. Modi's government, a significant buyer of Russian oil, and Saudi Arabia, which has positioned itself as an intermediary, remained cautious in their diplomatic dealings with Russia.

Amidst these dialogues, Zelenskiy expressed urgency in making strides towards peace, noting active communication with international leaders. He further stressed the importance of sanctions on Russian energy exports, including oil. With pressure mounting on Russia, European leaders are set to convene and discuss strategies to end Russian aggression, reiterating Zelenskiy's stance against making concessions to Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

