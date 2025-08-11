Left Menu

Ukraine Rallies Global Support Against Russian Aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine is working to gather international support from countries beyond Europe as Russia prepares for new military offensives in Ukraine. Despite diplomatic efforts, there is concern that U.S. and Russian leaders may decide on the war's terms independently at their upcoming summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:42 IST
Ukraine Rallies Global Support Against Russian Aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russia is preparing its troops for further offensives in Ukraine rather than moving towards peace. He emphasized the lack of indications from Russia for a ceasefire during his discussions with global leaders like India's Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman.

Ukraine's southern frontline military spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn, informed that Russian units in Zaporizhzhia are being repositioned for new assaults. Zelenskiy spoke with Modi and bin Salman, stressing the importance of reinforced sanctions on Russian oil and the necessity for diplomatic firmness.

Zelenskiy is persistently engaging with international leaders to secure Ukraine's position in any potential peace agreements. He advocates maintaining pressure on Russia, stressing that concessions to the Kremlin would only embolden it further. A virtual meeting of European leaders is scheduled to address strategies against Russian aggression.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025