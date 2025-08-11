Ukraine Rallies Global Support Against Russian Aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russia is preparing its troops for further offensives in Ukraine rather than moving towards peace. He emphasized the lack of indications from Russia for a ceasefire during his discussions with global leaders like India's Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman.

Ukraine's southern frontline military spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn, informed that Russian units in Zaporizhzhia are being repositioned for new assaults. Zelenskiy spoke with Modi and bin Salman, stressing the importance of reinforced sanctions on Russian oil and the necessity for diplomatic firmness.

Zelenskiy is persistently engaging with international leaders to secure Ukraine's position in any potential peace agreements. He advocates maintaining pressure on Russia, stressing that concessions to the Kremlin would only embolden it further. A virtual meeting of European leaders is scheduled to address strategies against Russian aggression.