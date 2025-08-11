Ukraine Rallies Global Support Against Russian Aggression
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine is working to gather international support from countries beyond Europe as Russia prepares for new military offensives in Ukraine. Despite diplomatic efforts, there is concern that U.S. and Russian leaders may decide on the war's terms independently at their upcoming summit.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russia is preparing its troops for further offensives in Ukraine rather than moving towards peace. He emphasized the lack of indications from Russia for a ceasefire during his discussions with global leaders like India's Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman.
Ukraine's southern frontline military spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn, informed that Russian units in Zaporizhzhia are being repositioned for new assaults. Zelenskiy spoke with Modi and bin Salman, stressing the importance of reinforced sanctions on Russian oil and the necessity for diplomatic firmness.
Zelenskiy is persistently engaging with international leaders to secure Ukraine's position in any potential peace agreements. He advocates maintaining pressure on Russia, stressing that concessions to the Kremlin would only embolden it further. A virtual meeting of European leaders is scheduled to address strategies against Russian aggression.
ALSO READ
India's Compensatory Afforestation Efforts: Progress and Challenges Unveiled
Bumrah's Potential Inclusion in Final Test: A Strategic Call for India
Operation Sindoor: India's Strong Stance Against Terrorism
Battle at The Oval: Will Jasprit Bumrah Lead India's Bowling Attack?
Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon 2025: Transforming India's Hair Fashion Landscape