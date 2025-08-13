Odisha Police Launch Mental Health Campaign After Teen's Tragic Death
The Northern Range Police in Odisha launched a comprehensive campaign to prevent suicide and self-immolation among college students in five districts. Collaborating with educators and community members, the initiative emphasizes mental health awareness, resilience-building, and professional help. This comes after a 13-year-old girl's self-immolation incident in Bargarh.
- India
In a proactive measure to combat suicide and self-immolation, the Northern Range Police in Odisha have embarked on a campaign involving colleges across five districts: Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, and Sonepur.
This initiative, directed by the Inspector General of Northern Range, seeks to bolster mental health awareness, build resilience, and promote helpline resources through interactive sessions and expert-led workshops.
Following a tragic self-immolation incident involving a 13-year-old in Bargarh, authorities have emphasized a collective effort with schools and communities to safeguard youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
