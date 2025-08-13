Left Menu

Odisha Police Launch Mental Health Campaign After Teen's Tragic Death

The Northern Range Police in Odisha launched a comprehensive campaign to prevent suicide and self-immolation among college students in five districts. Collaborating with educators and community members, the initiative emphasizes mental health awareness, resilience-building, and professional help. This comes after a 13-year-old girl's self-immolation incident in Bargarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:50 IST
Odisha Police Launch Mental Health Campaign After Teen's Tragic Death
Representative Image (Photo: @odisha_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive measure to combat suicide and self-immolation, the Northern Range Police in Odisha have embarked on a campaign involving colleges across five districts: Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, and Sonepur.

This initiative, directed by the Inspector General of Northern Range, seeks to bolster mental health awareness, build resilience, and promote helpline resources through interactive sessions and expert-led workshops.

Following a tragic self-immolation incident involving a 13-year-old in Bargarh, authorities have emphasized a collective effort with schools and communities to safeguard youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025