Odisha Police Launch Mental Health Campaign After Teen's Tragic Death

In a proactive measure to combat suicide and self-immolation, the Northern Range Police in Odisha have embarked on a campaign involving colleges across five districts: Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, and Sonepur.

This initiative, directed by the Inspector General of Northern Range, seeks to bolster mental health awareness, build resilience, and promote helpline resources through interactive sessions and expert-led workshops.

Following a tragic self-immolation incident involving a 13-year-old in Bargarh, authorities have emphasized a collective effort with schools and communities to safeguard youth.

