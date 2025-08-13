Left Menu

Meat Outage: GHMC Shuts Down Abattoirs for Festivals

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has mandated the closure of all cattle slaughterhouses and beef shops on August 15 and 16, 2025, due to Independence Day and Janmashtami. The directive has been criticized by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, highlighting its impact on personal liberties and cultural rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:16 IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced the closure of all cattle slaughterhouses and beef retail outlets within its jurisdiction on August 15 and 16, 2025. This measure coincides with the celebrations of Independence Day and Janmashtami. The directive was issued by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan in a notice invoking Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, which also solicits the cooperation of Hyderabad's police commissioners in enforcing the order.

The notice explicitly states, 'Slaughterhouses and retail Beef Shops on 15-08-2025 & 16-08-2025 on account of Independence Day & Janmashtami Serving Notice U/s. 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955-Regarding.' It calls on municipal officers to ensure compliance and support the closure of the establishments.

However, the move has sparked criticism from AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, who condemned the order for infringing upon people's freedoms, including privacy, nutrition, and religion. In a post on X, Owaisi questioned the link between consuming meat and celebrating national independence, pointing out that the majority of Telangana's residents include meat in their diet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

