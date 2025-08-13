Left Menu

Farming for Future: India's Path Toward 2047 Economy

The 2nd Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2025 emphasised India's farmers as key to its 2047 economic vision. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlighted the need for sustainable agriculture at the event attended by bureaucrats and industry leaders. Discussions focused on financing, innovation, and farmer empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:23 IST
Farming for Future: India's Path Toward 2047 Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, the 2nd Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2025 underscored the crucial role of farmers in India's ambition to become the world's largest economy by 2047. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stressed the necessity of placing farmers at the heart of sustainable growth.

The summit gathered farmers, bureaucrats, and industry leaders to deliberate on climate-resilient and farmer-focused development strategies. Key speakers highlighted financial and innovative approaches as essential to agricultural transformation and national economic resilience.

Industry figures like Manoj Kumar Dubey and Dr Rajendra Prasad spoke on the importance of partnerships and rural enterprises. The event concluded with a call for comprehensive innovation, financing, and grassroots leadership to empower farmers and ensure inclusive development.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025