Farming for Future: India's Path Toward 2047 Economy

In New Delhi, the 2nd Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2025 underscored the crucial role of farmers in India's ambition to become the world's largest economy by 2047. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stressed the necessity of placing farmers at the heart of sustainable growth.

The summit gathered farmers, bureaucrats, and industry leaders to deliberate on climate-resilient and farmer-focused development strategies. Key speakers highlighted financial and innovative approaches as essential to agricultural transformation and national economic resilience.

Industry figures like Manoj Kumar Dubey and Dr Rajendra Prasad spoke on the importance of partnerships and rural enterprises. The event concluded with a call for comprehensive innovation, financing, and grassroots leadership to empower farmers and ensure inclusive development.