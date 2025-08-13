Farming for Future: India's Path Toward 2047 Economy
The 2nd Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2025 emphasised India's farmers as key to its 2047 economic vision. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlighted the need for sustainable agriculture at the event attended by bureaucrats and industry leaders. Discussions focused on financing, innovation, and farmer empowerment.
- Country:
- India
In New Delhi, the 2nd Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2025 underscored the crucial role of farmers in India's ambition to become the world's largest economy by 2047. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stressed the necessity of placing farmers at the heart of sustainable growth.
The summit gathered farmers, bureaucrats, and industry leaders to deliberate on climate-resilient and farmer-focused development strategies. Key speakers highlighted financial and innovative approaches as essential to agricultural transformation and national economic resilience.
Industry figures like Manoj Kumar Dubey and Dr Rajendra Prasad spoke on the importance of partnerships and rural enterprises. The event concluded with a call for comprehensive innovation, financing, and grassroots leadership to empower farmers and ensure inclusive development.
ALSO READ
Cooperatives: Driving Innovation and Inclusivity in India
Barbados Expands MSME Financing with $50M IDB Loan to Spur Innovation and Growth
FAO Workshop Catalyzes Value Chain Innovation for Southern Africa's Agri-Food Future
Chief Minister Saini's Comprehensive Push for Infrastructure and Rural Development
Venix 2025: Where Innovation Meets Leadership