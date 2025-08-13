A Fruity Takeoff: Mango Exports Soar at Kempegowda Airport

Kempegowda International Airport has seen a significant boost in mango exports this season, with a 12% increase over the previous year.

Airport officials report a shipment of 921 metric tonnes, equating to approximately 31.5 lakh mangoes sourced from Karnataka and surrounding areas.

The airport's achievements underscore the collaboration between regulatory bodies, airlines, cargo handlers, trade councils, and local farmers, reaching 51 international destinations, including 19 new additions.

(With inputs from agencies.)