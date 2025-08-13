Left Menu

A Fruity Takeoff: Mango Exports Soar at Kempegowda Airport

Kempegowda International Airport increased mango exports by 12% this season, exporting 921 metric tonnes of mangoes. Collaborative efforts led to new international markets, with shipments reaching 51 destinations. The success reflects teamwork among BIAL, airline partners, trade councils, and farming communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport has seen a significant boost in mango exports this season, with a 12% increase over the previous year.

Airport officials report a shipment of 921 metric tonnes, equating to approximately 31.5 lakh mangoes sourced from Karnataka and surrounding areas.

The airport's achievements underscore the collaboration between regulatory bodies, airlines, cargo handlers, trade councils, and local farmers, reaching 51 international destinations, including 19 new additions.

Latest News

