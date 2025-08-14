Political Tensions in Kerala: RSS-BJP Workers Attacked
In Kannur, Kerala, CPI(M) activists allegedly attacked RSS-BJP workers following a Raksha Bandhan event. Four individuals sustained injuries, including a former CPI(M) leader now with BJP. Local police have charged 25 people. BJP leaders condemn the incident, calling for swift justice.
Tensions escalated in Kannur, Kerala, on Wednesday night, as CPI(M) activists purportedly attacked RSS-BJP workers post a Raksha Bandhan celebration near Kayaralam Gopalan Peedika at Mayyil panchayat, according to police reports.
The assault left four individuals injured. Rajith, one of the RSS workers, required hospital care, while others were treated and released. Among the injured was Soman, a former CPI(M) branch secretary who recently joined the BJP in April.
KK Vinodkumar, BJP Kannur North district president, denounced the attack as intentional and urged for punitive actions against those involved. In response, Mayyil police have filed cases against 25 individuals connected to the incident, as further details emerge.
