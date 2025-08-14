Left Menu

Political Tensions in Kerala: RSS-BJP Workers Attacked

In Kannur, Kerala, CPI(M) activists allegedly attacked RSS-BJP workers following a Raksha Bandhan event. Four individuals sustained injuries, including a former CPI(M) leader now with BJP. Local police have charged 25 people. BJP leaders condemn the incident, calling for swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:33 IST
Political Tensions in Kerala: RSS-BJP Workers Attacked
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Kannur, Kerala, on Wednesday night, as CPI(M) activists purportedly attacked RSS-BJP workers post a Raksha Bandhan celebration near Kayaralam Gopalan Peedika at Mayyil panchayat, according to police reports.

The assault left four individuals injured. Rajith, one of the RSS workers, required hospital care, while others were treated and released. Among the injured was Soman, a former CPI(M) branch secretary who recently joined the BJP in April.

KK Vinodkumar, BJP Kannur North district president, denounced the attack as intentional and urged for punitive actions against those involved. In response, Mayyil police have filed cases against 25 individuals connected to the incident, as further details emerge.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025