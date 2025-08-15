Celebrating 79 Years of Independence: Homage and Aspirations for India's Future

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commemorated India's 79th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag in Patna, paying tribute to the nation's freedom fighters. Addressing attendees, Kumar highlighted the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for independence, emphasizing that their ideals continue to guide the nation.

Kumar remarked on the pivotal moment of August 15, 1947, when India gained independence, underscoring the importance of remembering freedom fighters' contributions. On a similar note, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan conveyed his Independence Day greetings, recognizing the sacrifice of those who fought for the country's freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion by hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort, where he was met by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. Assisted by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma, the event included an aerial display by two Mi-17 helicopters. Modi extended Independence Day wishes, urging citizens to pursue the dreams of freedom fighters and contribute to building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)