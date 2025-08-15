Left Menu

Celebrating 79 Years of Independence: Homage and Aspirations for India's Future

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India's 79th Independence Day with tributes to freedom fighters and calls for continued nation-building efforts. As leaders hoisted the national flag, they urged citizens to uphold the ideals that led to the country's freedom and work towards a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:29 IST
Celebrating 79 Years of Independence: Homage and Aspirations for India's Future
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commemorated India's 79th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag in Patna, paying tribute to the nation's freedom fighters. Addressing attendees, Kumar highlighted the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for independence, emphasizing that their ideals continue to guide the nation.

Kumar remarked on the pivotal moment of August 15, 1947, when India gained independence, underscoring the importance of remembering freedom fighters' contributions. On a similar note, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan conveyed his Independence Day greetings, recognizing the sacrifice of those who fought for the country's freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion by hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort, where he was met by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. Assisted by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma, the event included an aerial display by two Mi-17 helicopters. Modi extended Independence Day wishes, urging citizens to pursue the dreams of freedom fighters and contribute to building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025