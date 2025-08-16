Left Menu

Warm Birthday Wishes Pour In for Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other prominent leaders extend birthday wishes to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, celebrating his leadership and contributions to Indian politics. Kejriwal, who turned 57, continues to be hailed for his transformative efforts in governance and rights advocacy for common citizens.

16-08-2025
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sent heartfelt birthday greetings to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, acknowledging his influence in reshaping Indian politics. Mann's message highlighted Kejriwal's role as a revolutionary leader, wishing him continued health and strength as he serves the nation.

As Arvind Kejriwal marked his 57th birthday, political leaders including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin conveyed their best wishes. Stalin emphasized the significance of Kejriwal's leadership in defending common citizens' rights.

AAP figures like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh praised Kejriwal's vision and resolve, describing him as a vital force for empowerment in India. AAP MP Raghav Chadha extended his regards, hoping for Kejriwal's continued longevity and happiness. Kejriwal's journey from Hisar District to becoming Delhi's youngest Chief Minister underscores his impactful political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

