Fatal Gas Leak Claims Lives at Indian Pharma Plant

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra, India, where a gas leak at a pharmaceutical company has reportedly claimed the lives of at least four workers. The alarming news was broadcasted by CNN-News18, citing official sources.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to verify the details of the incident independently. The lethal occurrence is again raising pertinent questions about industrial safety protocols in one of the world's most industrially active regions.

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the leak thoroughly to prevent similar occurrences in the future, underscoring the urgent need for stringent safety measures in hazardous working environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)