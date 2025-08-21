Left Menu

Panama's President Criticizes Banana Giant Chiquita Strike Fallout

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino criticizes union leader Francisco Smith amid a legal dispute accusing Chiquita of wrongfully firing workers during a nationwide pension strike. Chiquita terminated over 6,000 employees following an alleged illegal strike, causing $75 million in losses, and faces potential legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:44 IST
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday criticized the potential lawsuit against banana corporation Chiquita, which had terminated its entire local workforce amid a nationwide strike. Those dismissals, resulting from protests over pension reforms, preceded the company's withdrawal from Panama.

Speaking at a press conference, Mulino emphasized upcoming talks with a Chiquita executive, indicating a planned negotiation during his visit to Brazil on August 29. The strike, which began in late April, saw Chiquita cut ties with over 6,000 workers and accrue losses estimated at $75 million.

In his statements, Mulino supports judicial rulings calling the strike illegal and views the layoffs as justified. He criticized union leader Francisco Smith, whose calls for legal action have led to criminal charges, asserting the union's dissolution following Chiquita's exit from the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

