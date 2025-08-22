Jharkhand's Fiscal Focus: Strengthening Rural Economy with Supplementary Budget

The Jharkhand government has unveiled a supplementary budget of Rs 4,296.62 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, designed to reinforce the state's economic infrastructure.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore emphasized significant allocations to the Rural Development Department to bolster rural economic stability, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting its predominantly rural population.

With deliberations set for August 25, the monsoon session will see lawmakers discuss the proposed allocations, which also prioritize finance, health, and education sectors, concluding on August 28 after four days of legislative proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)